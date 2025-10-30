Two cities release ‘Kalag-Kalag’ policies

THE cities of Cebu and Mandaue have released separate executive orders outlining safety, traffic, and sanitation measures to ensure peace and order during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day 2025, locally known as ‘Kalag-Kalag’ or Undas.

Both city governments expect thousands of residents and visitors to flock to public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, prompting the need for tighter coordination among law enforcement agencies, traffic enforcers, and barangay officials.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival issued an executive order enjoining the observance of safety, security, and order during ‘Kalag-Kalag.’

Under the directive, Archival created Task Force Undas 2025, chaired by the mayor or his representative, to coordinate all operations related to peace and order, emergency response, traffic management, and sanitation.

The task force includes the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Cebu City Health Department (CHD), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Public Services, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, barangay councils, and the Public Information Office (PIO).

Liquor ban, other policies

To preserve public order, a citywide liquor ban will be enforced from 12:00 midnight of Oct. 31 until 6:00 a.m. of Nov. 3, 2025. The ban covers the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in all public places, including streets, terminals, sidewalks, and cemeteries.

Hotels and restaurants catering to registered guests are exempted, provided that no liquor is consumed outside their authorized premises.

Violators may face fines, suspension of business permits, or other sanctions under existing ordinances.

The CCTO will implement a Traffic and Transport Management Plan, with special rerouting, designated parking zones, and strict enforcement of no-parking areas near cemeteries.

Pedestrian lanes and emergency access routes must remain clear, while unauthorized roadside vending and obstructions are prohibited.

The CCPO will also conduct intensified patrols, checkpoints, and visibility operations at major cemetery entrances and other key public areas.

The carrying of firearms, bladed weapons, firecrackers, and pyrotechnics is prohibited, as well as gambling, loud music, intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

The CHD will deploy medical teams and first aid stations, while the DPS and Cenro will ensure cleanliness and proper waste segregation.

Visitors are reminded to avoid using single-use plastics and burning waste.

Mandaue City

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano signed an executive order on Oct. 24, laying out official guidelines for the city’s Undas observance.

Under the order, all public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria in Mandaue City will remain open for 72 hours straight from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, while private cemeteries may extend their operating hours at their discretion.

Interment activities will be suspended from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and will resume on Nov. 3.

Cleaning, repainting, and electrical works will only be allowed until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue will handle traffic management and designate parking areas.

Vendors will be regulated and only those accredited by the Mandaue City Public Market will be allowed to sell food or merchandise in areas outside cemeteries, following cleanliness and order guidelines.

A liquor ban will also be enforced from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, covering the selling, bringing, and drinking of alcoholic beverages inside cemeteries and within a 100-meter radius.

Ouano’s order also prohibits jackets, backpacks, sharp or pointed objects, firearms, and flammable materials inside cemeteries.

Loud equipment such as videoke machines and speakers, as well as gambling, smoking, and vaping, are likewise banned within cemeteries and nearby areas.

Strict enforcement of the city’s anti-littering and solid waste segregation ordinances will also be implemented, with the Department of General Services, Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office and barangay officials supervising proper waste management. Visitors are urged to follow the “Clean As You Go” policy and avoid the use of Styrofoam packaging.

Police assistance desks will be set up in all cemeteries, while the Mandaue City Police Office will deploy foot patrols for security.

Both executive orders will remain in effect until Nov. 3, unless lifted or amended by their respective mayors. / CAV, ABC