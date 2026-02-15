Two crashes, two outcomes: Cebu City pushes for breathalyzers to fix "unfair" justice

A SHARP contrast in how police handled two recent fatal crashes has sparked outrage in Cebu City. The difference in treatment between a wealthy suspect and a delivery driver is putting intense pressure on city officials to bypass slow government red tape and buy breathalyzers immediately.

A tale of two accidents

The call for change follows two heartbreaking incidents with very different legal results:

Feb. 8, 2026: A 21-year-old accused, Sean Andrew Pajarillo, struck and killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng in Banilad, Cebu City before fleeing. Because police lacked breathalyzers and hospital testing was delayed by 19 hours, his alcohol test came back negative. He was able to post a P72,000 bail and walk free days later.

Feb. 14: On Valentine’s Day, a 38-year-old delivery van driver struck and killed an elderly couple, Salvador and Cecilia Geraldizo, on the South Road Properties. He was arrested immediately at the scene and faces double homicide charges.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and other critics argue that without proper equipment, the law favors those with the money and connections to exploit these delays.

Bypassing the red tape

To fix this "loophole," Osmeña wants to skip the usual slow bidding process to get breathalyzers into the hands of police right now. Under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, police are supposed to test drivers immediately after an accident involving injury or death.

Mayor Nestor Archival admitted on Wednesday, Feb. 11, that the City currently lacks these essential tools. Without them, scientific proof of drunk driving often disappears by the time a suspect is finally tested.

The "Kingston Ralph Ordinance"

In response to the Banilad hit-and-run, Councilor Harold Go has proposed the Kingston Ralph Ordinance. This new law would hold bars and restaurants accountable if they over-serve customers who later cause fatal accidents.

Proposed penalties for businesses:

First Offense: P20,000 fine and a 30-day liquor permit suspension.

Second Offense: P50,000 fine and revocation of the liquor permit.

Third Offense: P100,000 fine and permanent closure of the business.

The ordinance also suggests that bartenders or managers could face jail time if they knowingly serve someone who is visibly drunk and later causes a crash. Businesses would be required to install CCTVs and call the police if a drunk patron tries to drive home.

A "moral imperative"

Road safety advocates, including blogger James Deakin, have criticized the 13 years of "incompetence" regarding the lack of equipment. Deakin noted that a simple $100 device could have settled the truth in 60 seconds at the crash site.

Vice Mayor Osmeña echoed this frustration, stating that while the new rules won't bring Kingston Ralph Cheng back, it is a "moral imperative" to prevent it from happening again. The City Council is currently refining the ordinance before it goes to a final vote. / EHP