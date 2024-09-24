Two major sambo events slated next year

MANILA – Filipino sambo athletes will get the chance to show their skills in two major tournaments the country will hold next year.

The Bongbong Marcos “BBM Cup” will be staged in March at the SM Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall, while the World Beach Sambo Championships is scheduled in September in Boracay.

Both tournaments will be supervised by Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. incoming project director Jose Antonio “Pepeton” Ejercito Goitia.

Six-time world champion Sydney Sy-Tancontian will lead the Philippine campaign in the BBM Cup and the World Beach Sambo Championships.

Three weeks ago, Sy-Tancontian (women’s +72kg) and Jeniva Consigna (women’s -72kg) bagged the bronze medals at the World Beach Sambo Championships in Casablanca, Morocco.

“With the recent success of our national athletes on the international stage, we just want to express our humble gratitude to our sports officials for their continuous support, that’s why we want to try to host two international events here in the country next year to show them what we have worked for in the past years by producing world medalists and being one of the Asia’s best,” PSFI pesident Paolo Tancontian said on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

The PSFI has a very competitive team, which include Chino Sy, who has won medals in international tournaments, and combat fighters and mixed-martial arts champions Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Rene Catalan, Robin “The Ilonggo” Catalan, Marianne Mariano, Jomary “The Zambuaguena” Torres and Zus Combat World challenger John McLeary “Pirata” Ornido.

The sambo federation, which was founded in Davao City, has a nationwide grassroots program involving local government units (LGUs). It is promoting women’s sports in the University of Santo Tomas Sambo and Judo Club.

“We just want to show the Filipino people that we produce many athletes who provided more medals in international competitions, most of them are from the grassroots and we don’t need to import (naturalized) athletes to perform abroad. Most of our athletes are organic coming from various public schools and universities,” said Tancontian, who got veteran sports official Red Dumuk as adviser.

“Because of such successes, PSFI’s desire to strengthen women’s sports will be further emphasized by us, especially since Filipinos have greater hopes for martial arts or combat sports events. The target is to spread the knowledge of Sambo throughout the country by launching a series of teaching and seminars, especially in the provinces because it is an excellent chance for Filipinos to succeed in martial arts. After all, they are naturally combative and good at fighting,” he added.

Tancontian thanked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino for their support.

“We’re looking and planning to have a series of seminars in the provinces for people to better understand Sambo because in combat sports, the Filipinos have a big chance. Especially in martial arts, there is punch and kick, the Filipinos are naturally good in combat sports,” he said. / PNA