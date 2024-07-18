Two teens in China (Part 1 of 2)

We concluded that this country’s success is due to how it upholds four foundational values that make it what it is — harmony, tradition, commerce and resourcefulness. Walking through the four major destinations throughout our guided tour, we observed that each site seemed to represent these four values in varying degrees, perfectly showcasing its role in China’s national identity.

Vincent: Before flying to Zhangjiajie, we had to fly to Shanghai first. We belonged to a tour group of 29 Cebuano tourists, the majority of which were first time visitors to China. The journey we were all taking did not go as expected, we deviated from our original route — a direct flight from Shanghai to Zhangjiajie due to flight delays due to dense fog in surrounding areas.

The alternative route we chose was to fly out of Hongqiao airport in Shanghai to land in Changsha, a city within the Hunan province. Upon landing, we took a five- to six-hour bus drive to Zhangjiajie, with stops every few hours in food markets. Then we finally got to our hotel for a much needed rest.

Harmony and the Glass Bridge

While we did visit the renowned Shanghai at the beginning and the end of our trip, the real meat and bones of the experience was in the city of Zhangjiajie. Within Hunan province’s great heights rests the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge. Opened in 2016, it stood the test of time for nearly a decade and will do so for centuries with its composition of 2,200 tons of glass and steel. It hovers over 900 feet above the ground and is over 1,400 feet long. Aside from just treading through this massive structure, tourists can take as many photos as they want, whether by themselves or by local photographers operating onsite. Adventurous souls can also opt to bungee jump from the bridge’s suspended platform.

The transparent glass-bottomed floors of the bridge enable tourists to view a massive scenic area, including a vibrant river, bushy forests and the surrounding limestone mountains. What made it such an enriching and unprecedented experience was that there was always something marvelous to see from any direction. Looking up, we were enthralled by the wondrous cloud formation; from both sides, we witnessed the harmony of the cloudy sky and the limestone mountains; and at the bottom, through the glass surface, we could see how lush Zhangjiajie’s vast forests were.