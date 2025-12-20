T’wolves claw league-leading Thunder

THE league’s top team and defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder tasted defeat for just the third time this season, falling 112–107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the Target Center, Minneapolis on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 (PH time).

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander canned in 35 points but still found his Thunder to the losing end, their second defeat in three games after a dominant start to the campaign.

Minnesota was led by Anthony Edwards, who delivered an all-around performance with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Oklahoma City appeared in control late, holding a narrow lead with 40 seconds remaining. But Edwards flipped the script with a clutch 24-foot step-back three-pointer, swinging momentum and sealing the Timberwolves’ victory.

The loss drops the Thunder to 25–3 on the season and comes just days after their NBA Cup semifinal exit in Las Vegas at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City had been riding a 16-game winning streak, sparking speculation about a potential run at Golden State’s historic 73-win season.

The Timberwolves are at sixth spot in the Western Conference with 18-10 card.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Spurs continued their strong form by routing the Atlanta Hawks 126–98. French star Victor Wembanyama made a statement off the bench, pouring in 26 points in just 21 minutes. / RSC