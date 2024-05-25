Typhoon Aghon affects air, sea operations

CEBU ports and airlines cancel transport trips after tropical depression "Aghon" was announced to affect several areas in northern Cebu on May 25, 2024.

Due to inclement weather conditions, The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) classified seven municipalities and islands in northern Cebu under Signal No. 1 as of May 25.

The affected areas include Bogo, Borbon, Medellin, San Remigio, Daan Bantayan, Bantayan, and Camotes Islands.

Some areas in eastern and northern Samar, Biliran, and a portion of Northern Leyte are also at Signal No. 1.

In a report by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), 9 a.m., May 25, a number of approximately 332 stranded passengers were seen at Hagnaya Passenger Terminal Building.

The traveler's were brought by the local government unit to safety in New San Remegio Sports Complex to seek temporary shelter.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air and Pacific Airlines have also canceled flights going to Calbayog, Samar, Siargao and Tacloban.

Within the next 24 hours, Aghon will be declared as a tropical storm at exactly 5 a.m. with a movement of 10 k/ph.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Manny John Agbay, in a phone call interview, May 25, the tropical storm will hit the southeastern section of Luzon including Camarines islands, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon.

La Niña

Anticipating a 69 percent chance of La Niña by July, the Philippines is expected to experience 16 forecasted typhoons.

“The intensity of these typhoons is low, but a lot of tropical cyclones are expected to visit our country,” said Agbay in Cebuano.

Agbay added that as of May 25, the Philippines is currently at the La Niña Watch that will later on upgrade to La Niña Alert.

La Niña Watch is issued once average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) increase by 55 percent within the next six months, while La Niña Alert will be declared by a percentage of 70.

“If we reach 70 percent, our status by then will be La Niña Alert," said the Pagasa weather specialist. (DPC)