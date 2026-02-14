Typhoon-hit families in Cebu City receive cash aid from Red Cross

MORE than 500 families in Cebu City are getting a much-needed boost in their recovery from Typhoon Tino. The Philippine Red Cross stepped in this week to provide direct financial support to those still rebuilding their lives after the storm.

A helping hand in Barangay Bonbon

On Friday, February 13, 2026, a total of 567 families gathered at the Barangay Bonbon Covered Court to receive assistance. Each family was given P8,000 in cash through a multipurpose grant designed to help them move forward.

The distribution began at 9:30 a.m. and was a team effort between the Philippine Red Cross, the Cebu City Government, and the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) to make sure the process was fair and organized.

Leaders join the recovery effort

High-ranking officials traveled to Cebu to oversee the distribution, showing the importance of the mission. Among those present were:

* Alexander Matheou, IFRC Regional Director for Asia Pacific

* Sanjeev Kafley, IFRC Head of Delegation to the Philippines

* Gwendolyn Pang, Secretary General of the Philippine Red Cross

Flexibility for urgent needs

Unlike aid that only provides specific items, this cash grant allows families to choose what they need most. Whether it is buying food, repairing a damaged roof, purchasing medicine, or paying for other essential bills, the money gives survivors the power to prioritize their own recovery.

The long road since the storm

Typhoon Tino hit Cebu on November 4, 2025, leaving hundreds of families in several barangays without homes or resources. City officials shared their deep gratitude for the Red Cross, noting that strong partnerships between the government and humanitarian groups are the fastest way to get help to those who need it most during a disaster.



This latest payout is a key part of the ongoing mission to ensure no family is left behind as Cebu City continues to heal from the impact of the storm. (CAV)