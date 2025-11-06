Typhoon survivors need water, tools to rebuild

THE immediate aftermath of a powerful typhoon often reveals a critical tension in disaster response: the gap between official aid and the urgent, granular needs of survivors. Two days after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu, the pleas for basics like drinking water, non-potable water and debris-clearing tools highlight how even well-intentioned relief systems can struggle to meet the scale and specificity of localized crises.

The core event

Typhoon Tino struck Cebu early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, displacing at least 100,000 people across the province. The storm caused significant flooding from overflowing rivers like the Butuanon and Mananga, leaving homes caked in mud and roads blocked. As of Thursday afternoon, Nov. 6, relief operations were underway, but many affected residents in areas like Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City, Purok Orange in Talisay City and parts of Mandaue City still lack basic necessities, prompting some to turn to social media for help.

Bigger context: The repetitive cycle of relief shortfalls

This scenario is a recurring theme in the Philippines, a nation highly vulnerable to powerful tropical cyclones. Each major storm, like Tino, underscores the need for decentralized and resilient infrastructure — especially water and power — and pre-positioned supplies specific to a community’s needs. The current situation in Cebu shows that while food and general relief goods are distributed, the immediate priorities shift rapidly.

Water Scarcity: The Metropolitan Cebu Water District connection was damaged in areas like Barangay Bacayan, leading to a need for non-potable water to clean homes, not just drinking water.

Safety and Clearing: In places like Talisay City, residents need safety boots against sharp debris, and in Mandaue, the need is for chainsaws and heavy equipment to the clear roads.

The challenge isn’t solely about the volume of donations; it’s about logistics and infrastructure resilience in the face of widespread destruction.

Why the crisis is not just about food

The shortage of basic supplies three days post-typhoon affects ordinary Cebuanos on multiple, critical levels:

Public Health: The lack of non-potable water for cleaning flooded homes (as noted by City Councilor Winston Pepito in Bacayan) increases the risk of waterborne diseases. Monica Relatado from Barangay San Isidro noted the need for medicine because family members sustained wounds during the flash flood.

Economic Recovery: Blocked roads and uncleared debris prevent residents from beginning the massive task of rebuilding and restoring livelihoods.

Psychological Toll: The struggle for shelter materials, like the housing materials requested by Relatado, and simple comforts like pillows and plywood requested by Mandaue residents, prolongs the sense of displacement and trauma.

Voices on the ground: Specific needs vs. broad relief

In the immediate aftermath, the requests from local leaders and residents are highly specific, demonstrating the difference between general aid packages and tailored assistance.

Purok Orange leader Rayson Pabinguit confirmed that while some relief goods have arrived, the urgent need is for clean drinking water and water for cleaning the mud-caked homes.

On the city level, the government response in Mandaue City, as stated by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, is focused on validating extensive damage, with 1,547 destroyed houses and over 4,000 damaged structures recorded so far. Mayor Ouano stressed that the immediate goal is to ensure all evacuees have sufficient food, clean water and temporary shelter, even tasking some barangays to prepare meals to stretch city resources.

What happened in the immediate response

The core news is that while government units are mobilizing, the devastation caused by the typhoon outpaced immediate capacity. Cebu City, Cebu Province and Mandaue City have launched massive relief efforts, opening volunteer hubs for repacking and coordinating equipment deployment.

Why timely clearance is important

The appeal from Cebu City for heavy equipment — payloaders, backhoes, dump trucks and chainsaws — for road clearing to upland barangays is vital. Relief goods cannot reach the most isolated communities until these lifelines are opened. This is being bolstered by private sector action, as the Cebu Contractors Association (CCA) mobilized its own manpower and equipment without waiting for instructions, sending teams to clear rivers and major roads across Cebu City, Talisay and other areas.

How government mobilization connects to funding

The extensive damage reports being compiled, particularly in Mandaue City, are crucial steps toward officially declaring a state of calamity. Mayor Ouano noted this declaration is necessary to access the Quick Response Fund for broader relief and rehabilitation efforts, signaling the transition from emergency response to recovery.

#SunStarBayanihan campaign

Meanwhile, SunStar Cebu launched the #SunStarBayanihan campaign, allowing those in need to contact SunStar for what they require and SunStar then connects them with the local government units (LGUs), proper agencies and donors.

In its comment section, several typhoon victims said they need the following:

Flashlights

Tarpaulins (or used ones)

Clothes

Nails

Slippers

Powerbanks

Infant clothes and supplies like milk, diapers and baby wipes

Donation drop-offs and cash transfers

SunStar Cebu opens its doors for those who want to drop off their donations.

SunStar Cebu’s building is located at P. del Rosario St., Cebu City.

For those who want to donate outside Cebu, they may send their cash donation to SunStar Publishing Inc.’s bank account: 3303330902419. Copy of transfer slips can be emailed to sunstarphils@gmail.com with the subject of “DONATION FOR TINO”.

In Cebu Province:

For those who prefer to send cash donations, here is the Provincial Government of Cebu bank account details:

Landbank of the Philippines

Account Name: Province of Cebu

Account Number: 3172-1038-03

Please send a copy of your deposit/transfer slip (with your name) through:

Viber: 09190783265

Messenger: PTO ROD (Profile pic: Typewriter)

This will help the province issue an official receipt and properly record your donation.

Volunteer opportunities

The Capitol is also calling for volunteers to pack relief goods starting Thursday:

Shift schedules:

Shift 1: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shift 2: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Shift 3: 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Location: Cebu Provincial Warehouse

Cebu City volunteer hub

In Cebu City, individuals and groups who wish to volunteer may go directly to Cebu City Hall and sign in at the donation and repacking area in front of the Legislative Building.

On-site marshals and staff from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) will assist with registration and task assignments.

Repacking starts at 8 a.m. daily, with rolling tasks throughout the day depending on the arrival of supplies and dispatch schedules.

Volunteers are advised to bring a valid ID, wear comfortable clothing and closed shoes and, if available, bring gloves and face masks. Hydration is also encouraged.

Teams from schools, offices, and civic organizations are welcome. Group leaders are advised to register their teams on-site so they can be assigned to a station together.

The City also appealed for volunteers and donations to help accelerate relief operations for families affected by typhoon Tino, especially those in mountain barangays still isolated by road blockages.

To support the effort, the City has opened a volunteer repacking hub at the Cebu City Hall complex, in front of the Legislative Building.

The site began operations on Wednesday, Nov. 5, with early volunteers sorting, labeling and packing food and essential items for distribution to hard-hit communities.

City officials said the repacking and dispatch operations are being synchronized with road-clearing convoys to ensure relief reaches affected areas as soon as roads become passable.

Donations and volunteer help are both urgently needed to sustain the City’s ongoing relief missions.

What to donate (Cebu City priority needs)

The City Government is also accepting in-kind donations to replenish its stock of relief goods. The priority needs include:

Food: rice, ready-to-eat meals and drinking water

Hygiene kits: soap, toothbrush and toothpaste, sanitary pads diapers

Bedding and shelter: blankets, mats, clothing, tents and other temporary shelter materials

Packing help: clean sacks or eco-bags, packing tape and markers

Donations may be dropped off daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the front of the Legislative Building, Cebu City Hall.

What’s next

The coming days will be defined by two synchronized missions: clearing and funding.

Watch for the official declaration of a state of calamity in the most affected LGUs, which will unlock crucial financial resources. Concurrently, the success of the multi-agency and private sector (like the CCA) road-clearing efforts will dictate how quickly aid reaches the mountain barangays still isolated. The long-term debate will shift to how local governments strengthen essential infrastructure, particularly water, to ensure greater resilience against the next major storm. / EHP, CAV, DPC, ABC, MVG