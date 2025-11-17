Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 269

THE number of fatalities from Typhoon Tino has increased to 269, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday, November 17, 2025.

The OCD said Cebu province recorded the most number of fatalities due to the onslaught of Tino at 150.

It said 77 individuals were killed in Negros Occidental, 23 in Negros Oriental, six in Agusan del Sur, three in Capiz, two each in Leyte, Southern Leyte and Dinagat Island, and one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Bohol.

The agency said 57 more individuals were recorded missing in Cebu, 50 in Negros Occidental, and six in Negros Oriental.

As of November 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over P484.8 million worth of agriculture have been damaged due to the effects of Tino.

It said the infrastructure sector incurred nearly P500 million worth of damage.

The NDRRMC said a total of 265,153 houses were damaged by the weather disturbance.

Over five million individuals or 1.5 families were affected by Tino particularly in the Visayas and the southern portion of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the reported deaths due to Super Typhoon Uwan has increased to 27, while two individuals were recorded missing.

The agriculture sector in the areas battered by Uwan incurred nearly P1.8 billion worth of damages, while damage to infrastructure was recorded at P2.3 billion.

A total of 265,675 houses were damaged by Uwan.

The NDRRMC said 6.9 million individuals or almost two million families have been affected by the effects of Uwan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)