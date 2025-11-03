Typhoon Tino intensifies; Signal No. 4 raised over Visayas, including Cebu, Mindanao

TYPHOON Tino has further intensified while moving west northwestward over the east of Dinagat Islands as of 8 p.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, according to Pagasa.

As of 7 p.m., "Tino" was located 95 kilometers Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) Signal No. 4 is hoisted over:

Visayas

The extreme southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes), the western and southern portion of Leyte (Mahaplag, Abuyog, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hilongos, Hindang, Bato, Matalom, Javier, Macarthur, La Paz, Mayorga, Burauen, Isabel, Merida, Albuera, Dulag, Julita, Palompon), Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Balamban, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo) including Camotes Islands, and the northeastern portion of Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Getafe, Trinidad, Ubay, Bien Unido, Talibon)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Meanwhile, TCWS Signal No. 3 is hoisted over:

Visayas

The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut), the central portion of Leyte (Tanauan, Palo, Tabontabon, Ormoc City, Dagami, Pastrana, Tolosa, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Kananga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe), the extreme northern and central portions of Cebu (City of Talisay, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sibonga, City of Carcar, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda) including Bantayan Islands, and the central and eastern portions of Bohol (San Miguel, Mabini, Buenavista, Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Guindulman, Pilar, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Jagna, Duero, Sierra Bullones, Carmen, Sagbayan, Clarin, Tubigon, Batuan, Catigbian, San Isidro, Calape, Loon), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud), the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Cadiz City, Bago City, Enrique B. Magalona, Toboso, Valladolid, Salvador Benedicto, Sagay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, City of Escalante, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Silay City, Pulupandan, City of Victorias, City of Talisay, Manapla, Binalbagan), Guimaras, Iloilo, the southern portion of Capiz (Tapaz, Mambusao, Jamindan, Dumalag, Dumarao, Cuartero, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, Sigma, President Roxas, Ma-Ayon, Pilar), and the central and southern portions of Antique ( Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Hamtic, San Jose, Sibalom, Belison, Patnongon, San Remigio, Valderrama, Bugasong, Tibiao, Laua-An, Barbaza)

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Norte

TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over:

Luzon

The southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer, Balud, Cawayan), the southern portion of Romblon (San Jose, Santa Fe, Alcantara, Looc), and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

The central portion of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central portion of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tarangnan), the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu, the central portion of Negros Oriental (Tayasan, Manjuyod, City of Tanjay, Bais City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Sibulan, San Jose, Amlan, Pamplona, City of Bayawan, Basay, Valencia, Dumaguete City, Bacong), the rest of Negros Occidental, Siquijor, the rest of Capiz, Aklan, and the rest of Antique including Caluya Islands

Mindanao

The northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin

TCWS No. 1:

Luzon

Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), the rest of Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern and central portions of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan) including Calamian Islands and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Negros Oriental

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman)

