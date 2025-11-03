Typhoon Tino makes landfall in Silago, Southern Leyte

TYPHOON Tino made landfall in Silago town in Southern Leyte at 12 a.m. Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said earlier that Tino was forecast to make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently around 150-155 kilometers per hour (km/h) maximum winds with higher gustiness).

The typhoon is expected to cross Visayas and northern Palawan from Tuesday until early morning Wednesday, November 5.

"Tino" will also likely emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday evening or Thursday (6 November) morning, said Pagasa.

The state weather bureau continues to monitor the typhoon’s movement as it brings strong winds and heavy rainfall over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. (CLC)