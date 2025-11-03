Typhoon Tino moves CBRT launch

THE inauguration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project’s Package 1 was moved from Wednesday, Nov. 5 to Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 due to typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) instructed that all roads should remain open during the event. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. s will lead the inauguration of Package 1, marking the start of Cebu’s long-awaited mass transport system.

“The President is still coming, hopefully it will push through,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 3.

He said the President’s route will be limited to Fuente Osmeña up to Cebu Normal University (CNU). All other areas will remain open to traffic.

“There will be no road closures on any major road. The area where the President will pass, from Fuente to CNU, will be open as well,” he said.

The main ceremony will take place at the Osmeña Boulevard Station, featuring a ceremonial bus ride with the President, the DOTr secretary, Archival, and other key officials. The program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with setup and security checks beginning at 8 a.m.

No major rerouting

To prevent a repeat of the heavy congestion experienced during the Sept. 19 route inspection of the CBRT, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has updated its traffic management plan ahead of the inauguration.

In an earlier interview, Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the committee on transportation, said the City will deploy more traffic personnel, install additional road signage, and conduct a public information drive to ensure motorists are aware of traffic changes before the event.

“We will have more signage, road markings, and traffic personnel to manage the flow so that what happened during the September test run won’t happen again,” Pepito said in an earlier interview.

The additional signage near the CBRT’s dedicated lane will help inform motorists early about temporary adjustments and alternative routes.

While no major rerouting will be implemented, the CCTO will install advance signage several days before the event to guide motorists and minimize confusion similar to what happened during the September inspection, when traffic slowed due to unclear lane directions.

Pepito said the CCTO, led by Raquel Arce, will oversee the deployment of enforcers, while the City Administrator’s Office and the Department of General Services will handle logistical support, including tents, sound systems, and sanitation facilities.

The Cebu City Government is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the Presidential Security Group for security arrangements during the President’s visit.

The Bureau of Fire Protection will ensure compliance with fire safety protocols, while a medical response team will be on standby throughout the program.

BRT stations

The mayor pointed out that several stations under Package 1 remain unfinished and need to be secured from vandalism.

He said the project has not yet been formally turned over to the City by the DOTr.

“I already requested that the unfinished areas be properly monitored because some parts were being used as restrooms, even though there are still works to be rectified,” Archival said. / CAV