Typhoon Tino strikes shelter, food security

THE destruction left by typhoon Tino has starkly exposed the dual vulnerability of Cebu City, severely impacting both its densely populated urban centers and its vital upland agricultural communities. The estimated P1.2 billion in housing damage alone anchors a larger conversation about disaster preparedness, urban planning, and the essential role of farming communities in the city’s economic and food security.

A quick look at the devastation

Typhoon Tino swept across Cebu City, causing catastrophic damage. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, the City Government reported 9,193 families — or 34,668 individuals—were affected across 80 barangays.

The core news highlights include:

Housing Damage: An initial assessment reported 6,000 houses were destroyed and 2,812 sustained partial damage.

Affected Areas: Displacement was recorded in both lowland and hard-to-reach mountain barangays, including Bonbon, Toong, Sudlon 1 and Sudlon 2.

Relief Mobilization: The City Government mobilized P25.32 million in resources (food packs, water and medicines) for immediate distribution. The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) is conducting extensive validation to manage aid distribution.

Big picture context: The dual impact on city life

Cebu City, like many rapidly growing Philippine metropolitan areas, is characterized by a stark difference between its urban core and its expansive, often rugged, upland territories. This typhoon illustrates how a single event can cause two distinct yet interconnected crises:

The Urban Shelter Crisis: The massive P1.2 billion housing loss emphasizes the perennial challenge of informal settlements and densely packed low-lying areas, where homes are often less structurally resistant to strong winds and flooding.

The Threat to Food Security and Livelihoods: The storm’s effect on the agricultural sector — estimated at P3.785 million in total losses — disrupts the lives of 7,348 farmers and fisherfolk across 29 barangays. When upland farms are destroyed, it doesn’t just hurt the farmers; it impacts the city’s overall food supply and prices.

This incident is a reminder that disaster response must address not only immediate shelter needs but also the long-term economic stability of the communities that feed the city.

Why the agricultural damage matters

While the housing damage draws attention due to its sheer scale, the destruction of farms has profound, compounding effects on the city’s overall welfare.

The storm completely destroyed 1,404.615 hectares of crops, including rice, corn and high-value vegetables. An additional 380.203 hectares were damaged.

Income Loss: These crops are the primary income source for thousands of upland farmers in areas like Adlaon, Lusaran and Babag. The destruction of farm infrastructure, such as the screenhouse in Bonbon and an irrigation system in Malubog, will severely slow down the recovery of production.

Livelihood Devastation: The loss of hundreds of heads of livestock and poultry (e.g., 125 in Bonbon, 164 in Buot) further cripples the livelihood and food security of farming households who rely on small-scale production as a key asset.

Overcoming roadblocks in relief operations

Relief teams faced significant operational challenges, particularly in accessing the remote upland areas.

Accessing remote communities

In mountain barangays like Cantipla and Sudlon 2, the DSWS and City Agriculture Office teams encountered numerous landslides and fallen trees. This highlights the infrastructural vulnerability of mountain roads, which are quickly cut off during severe weather, delaying crucial aid delivery and damage assessment. The teams had to use chainsaws to clear roads themselves to ensure operations could continue.

Ensuring comprehensive data

The DSWS deployed teams late into the evening in severely affected areas like Sitio Biasong in Bonbon and portions of Toong and Sudlon 1 and 2. The goal of this intensified effort is to ensure that the damage validation is comprehensive and accurate, which is the foundational step for proper relief and long-term rehabilitation planning.

What comes next

The immediate focus is on relief — getting the P25.32 million in aid to affected families and securing temporary shelter for the thousands displaced.

Looking forward, the City Government’s response will pivot to rehabilitation. What to watch for:

• Long-Term Housing Strategy: The scale of the totally damaged houses (6,000) will likely necessitate a discussion on permanent relocation, safer housing materials, and updated zoning regulations in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

• Agricultural Recovery Plan: The City Agriculture Office’s full damage report will inform a rehabilitation strategy, likely involving the distribution of free seedlings, livestock, and assistance for rebuilding damaged infrastructure to restore food production.

Typhoon Tino has provided a costly lesson in preparing for the interconnected realities of a sprawling urban area, demanding a response that equally prioritizes the shelter needs of the lowlands and the economic survival of the highlands. / CAV