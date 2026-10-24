Typhoon Tino survivors rebuild homes amid relocation site delays

Among those affected was Janneth Jocotmaya, 46, whose family escaped to a neighbor’s roof when floodwaters inundated their home. They lost belongings including a television, furniture and a multicab, forcing them to stay at Lusaran Elementary School for several months while clearing mud and debris from their property. They eventually returned home, but the experience left them facing the difficult task of starting over while remaining vulnerable to future floods.

Other residents recalled using wooden ladders to climb to their roofs to reach safer areas when the Lusaran River swelled. Nearly a year later, residents said they have yet to receive a permanent relocation site from the Cebu City Government. Some said they would consider moving if authorities provide suitable housing and land, noting that leaving their properties remains difficult without affordable alternatives.

Residents have raised concerns about flood-control measures along the river and sought clearer information on the status of projects intended to protect their community. They appealed for reliable warnings, accessible transportation during evacuations and viable relocation options should another emergency occur.

Meanwhile, Lusaran Elementary School has restored its damaged facilities after typhoon Tino destroyed 11 of its 17 classrooms, forcing educators to find temporary learning spaces.

With assistance from the Cebu City Local School Board and private organizations, the school completed necessary repairs and resumed regular face-to-face classes in July 2026. The recovery efforts, however, required the school to convert its computer laboratory and guidance office into classrooms to accommodate all enrolled learners.

The disaster underscored the vulnerability of communities near rivers and slopes during periods of intense rainfall. While rebuilt houses and restored school facilities mark visible signs of recovery, the concerns of the residents about flooding, relocation and long-term safety remain a crucial part of the story of Barangay Lusaran.