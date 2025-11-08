Typhoon Uwan intensifies, expected to make landfall in Aurora-Isabela on Sunday or Monday

TYPHOON Uwan continues to rapidly intensify as it moves closer to the Philippine Sea east of the Bicol Region, according to Pagasa’s 5 p.m. advisory on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The center of Uwan was estimated at 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 620 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/hour while moving west-northwestward at 30 km/hour.

Pagasa warned of a high risk of life-threatening storm surges with peak heights exceeding three meters within 48 hours over low-lying or exposed coastal areas, including parts of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Bicol, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and portions of Mindanao such as Dinagat and Siargao Islands.

Uwan is expected to make landfall over southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday evening, November 9, or early Monday, November 10.

It will then traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union on Monday.

Pagasa added that the typhoon may intensify into a super typhoon by Saturday night or Sunday due to highly favorable atmospheric conditions.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are hoisted over the following areas.

TCWS No. 3

Luzon:

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Malilipot), and the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

Visayas:

The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Laoang)

Signal No. 2

Luzon:

The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island

Visayas:

The rest of Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Almagro, San Jorge, San Sebastian, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Paranas, Hinabangan), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Maydolong)

Signal No. 1

Luzon:

Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands

Visayas:

The rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan), Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique

Mindanao:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao) and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

