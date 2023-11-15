UAAP 86: UP rolls past UST, 86-61

THE University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons moved closer to securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after cruising past the University of Santo Tomas, 86-61 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The win allowed the Fighting Maroons to force at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat bonus after the team grabbed its third straight win to improve to 11-2 for the solo lead, half a game ahead of National University.

UP and NU will collide in the final game of eliminations on Sunday for a sure twice-to-beat edge in the semis.

“After this game, we’re just focused on what we can still improve going towards our next game. We just have to be consistent,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Blast

Up by 12 at halftime, the Fighting Maroons stomped on the Growling Tigers even more with a huge third-quarter blast that stretched the lead to 69-47 entering the fourth.

Former Ateneo de Cebu standout Chicco Briones scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field to lead UP in the scoring column.

Cyril Gonzales added 10 points, while Mark Belmonte and CJ Cansino chipped in nine points apiece.