UAAP games postponed as typhoon Uwan hits PH

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) suspended all scheduled events on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, as typhoon Uwan (Fung-Wong) continues to affect large parts of Luzon.

In a statement, the league said that all basketball, men’s football, and high school volleyball games slated for the day have been postponed as a precautionary measure.

Among the postponed games are the highly anticipated men’s basketball rivalry clash between Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles and the De La Salle University Green Archers, as well as the matchup between Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws and the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in the men’s basketball tournament.

Also affected are the men’s football fixtures featuring UST versus FEU and La Salle against the University of the Philippines.

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and everyone involved is our top priority,” the UAAP said in its statement. “We strongly advise everyone to take all necessary precautions, stay indoors if possible, and ensure the safety of your family and loved ones during this severe weather event.”

As of writing, Typhoon Uwan continued to bring heavy rains and strong winds across Metro Manila and nearby provinces, prompting the cancellation of several other sporting events and local government advisories for residents to remain indoors.

The UAAP has yet to announce the new schedule for the postponed games. / RSC