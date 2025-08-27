UAAP rejects PBA appeal

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) upholds its ruling that prevents its players from joining the PBA Draft amidst the appeal of PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, stressing its decision not just solely covers basketball but also affects its whole sporting program.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag made it clear that they have politely declined the PBA’s plea, or else the players have to let go of their eligibility for them to formally turn professional.

“Marami siyang epekto rather sa ibang sporting events namin so hindi siya mapagbibigyan muna at least for this season (It has a lot more impact compared to our other sporting events, so we won’t be able to accommodate it for now—at least for this season),” Saguisag said at the sidelines of the University of Santo Tomas’ press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, for the hosting of Season 88, which begins Sept. 20.

He said the UAAP board needs to come up first with a careful study before allowing the players to enter the PBA Draft in the midst of the season.

“But we are committed na i-refer namin sa committee for a really deep study on its implications across all our sporting events, mga 20 yun,” Saguisag added. / RP2 SPORTS