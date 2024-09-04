UAAP Season 87 taps off September 7

MANILA – Host University of the Philippines will face Ateneo de Manila in men’s basketball when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Fighting Maroons, runner-up last season, and the Blue Eagles, who finished fourth, square off at 6:30 p.m.

UP has prepared an extraordinary opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m., featuring some of the university’s brightest talents, headlined by the legendary OPM band Eraserheads.

“Our opening ceremony is a celebration of the spirit of unity amid rivalry that defines the UAAP. This year, we aim to celebrate not only the competitive edge of our universities but also the camaraderie and a shared passion that brings us together. The performance by the Eraserheads, along with other talented artists from UP, will be a memorable highlight as we embark on a season that truly embodies our theme of unity. We look forward to a season where the excitement of the games and the warmth of our community create an unforgettable experience for everyone,” UAAP Season 87 president and UP Diliman chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II said during a press conference at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

“As we embrace the theme ‘Stronger, Better, Together’ for UAAP Season 87, we are thrilled to witness the vibrant competition and unity that define our league. This season will truly exemplify our commitment to elevating the experience for our student-athletes,” UAAP executive director lawyer Rene “Rebo” Saguisag added.

Eleven games are scheduled for Sunday -- six at the Adamson University Gym and five at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Seeing action at the Adamson gym are Ateneo against UP (8 a.m.), UE against UST (9:45 a.m.), Adamson against FEU (11:30 a.m.) and La Salle against National University (1:30 p.m.) in the juniors division, and Ateneo against UP (3:30 p.m.) and La Salle against NU (5:30 p.m.) in the women’s division.

Playing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum are UE against UST (9 a.m.) and Adamson against FEU (11 a.m.) in the women’s division, and UE against UST (1 p.m.), Adamson against FEU (3 p.m.) and La Salle against NU (6:30 p.m.) in the men’s division.

Fans and viewers can watch all the men’s and women’s games live on free-to-air via One Sports on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

All games, including the high school boys basketball, will be broadcast live exclusively on the UAAP Varsity Channel in high definition and the Pilipinas Live app, including video-on-demand. / PNA