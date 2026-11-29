Local ube industry stakeholders are stepping up value-chain development and hosting international buyers in a bid to scale up value-added exports and grow the country’s 0.7-percent share in the $520.3-million global market.

Citing data, United Ube PH Federation Corporate Secretary Cecille Miciano said the global ube market is projected to grow by 6.9 percent to reach $830 million by 2033 and potentially hit $943.6 million within 10 years.

Miciano said ube now spans a wider product universe —available in fresh produce, frozen ube, powders, bakery ingredients, desserts, beverages, and other food innovations —creating opportunities for local growers, consolidators, processors, logistics providers, and exporters.

“Ube is more than a crop. It is a Philippine identity, a livelihood opportunity, and a value-added export story—from root to the global market. Global demand for ube right now is immense,” she said during the recent Usapang Exports organized by the Department of Trade and Industry Export Marketing Bureau (DTI EMB).

Miciano said the industry is capturing this growth through its 2026–2030 strategic roadmap, having completed Phase 1 to organize the sector through a national association, membership drive, and stakeholder database.

She said the remaining stages are already in motion—covering Phase 2 to strengthen production, and Phase 3 to develop the value chain through micro, small and medium enterprises processing, standards, traceability, and investment.

Miciano added Phase 4 involves expanding the global market via trade shows, a unified ube brand, and new export markets.

As part of these efforts, Miciano said the federation recently accompanied visiting Italian buyers who wanted to experience and understand the whole value chain — bringing them to a farm in Albay, as well as farms, processing plants, processors, and manufacturers across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Our opportunities to gain more buyers are still massive. North America, the US, Europe, and the Middle East are really where the demand is—that is what they are looking for: industrial ube, powder, base, halaya, and food service ingredients,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Citing the DTI, Miciano said the Philippines generated only $3.06 million — or 0.7 percent — of the global market for ube and ube-based products in 2025 despite strong demand across food and beverage applications.

She said the industry continues to address key bottlenecks, including scarce planting materials, farm production, and strict global requirements for organic and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certifications.

Efforts are also underway to address varietal identity, aggregation, farmgate access, processing, quality assurance, and traceability, alongside federation programs tackling farmers’ needs for quality planting materials, technical production support, post-harvest handling, and processing equipment, she added.

Out of more than 300 ube varieties in the Philippines, Miciano said the Department of Agriculture has shortlisted 10 high-yielding, quality varieties for farmer training, alongside ongoing initiatives to register Philippine ube as authentic to the country.

Miciano said foreign buyers have also reported food brands falsely claiming their products come from the Philippines, as well as sellers passing off purple-colored sweet potato as Philippine ube.

“We really position ube as authentic from the Philippines. That is why the government and the federation are very rigid about having this Philippine ube standard —like a Tatak Pinoy seal — across all ube processors and everything we export, to prove that it is authentic, not just colored sweet potato,” she said.

Moreover, Miciano said the federation has also rolled out a national ube network, farmer trainings, and open forums across the country, alongside contract farming, market linkages, and a standard farmgate one-price policy.

“As long as we maintain quality, consistency, traceability, and a reliable supply, we can turn demand into repeat business,” she added. / PHILEXPORT NEWS