Ube industry unites to target bigger domestic, export markets

THE Philippine ube industry is seeking to expand into bigger domestic and international markets as farmers, processors, traders, exporters and other stakeholders form a national federation to improve supply coordination and strengthen the crop’s export potential.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture (DA) welcomed the formation of United Ube PH Association Inc., which brings together industry players from across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The federation, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in August as a non-stock, non-profit organization, grew out of a Ube Industry Stakeholders Meeting convened by Agriculture Secretary Francis P. Tiu Laurel Jr. in July.

Tiu Laurel said the unified group would give the industry a stronger voice as the government works to develop ube into a major agricultural export.

“This organization gives the ube industry a stronger advocate and a clearer path to market. We want Philippine ube to become one of our export winners, and that means building an industry strong enough to meet global demand while ensuring our farmers capture more of its value,” he said.

United Ube PH said it is working on a nationwide industry development strategy, expanding its membership in major ube-producing areas and preparing for the first National Ube Forum in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, in September.

The federation is also seeking to build stronger market linkages by onboarding institutional buyers, holding exploratory discussions with Philippine and German business chambers, and developing long-term supply and purchase agreements.

It is drafting a bilateral agreement with the DA to deepen government-industry cooperation and identify areas for joint intervention.

The industry currently produces an estimated 50 to 60 metric tons per operator, with stakeholders seeing room to significantly increase output through better supply coordination and wider access to quality raw materials.

“Ube is no longer simply a traditional crop associated with our local food culture. It has become a high-potential agricultural commodity with growing demand for fresh ube and value-added products in both domestic and international markets,” DA Undersecretary Philip Young said.

United Ube PH will also be soft-launched during Asean-HWONFEX 2026 on Sept. 4 to 6 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, where it will showcase Philippine ube and connect with potential buyers, investors and business partners.

The federation said a more coordinated industry could help position Philippine ube as a competitive agricultural commodity while enabling farmers and other industry players to capture a larger share of its value. / KOC