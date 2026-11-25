NINE graduates of the University of Cebu (UC), including four from its Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus, landed in the Top 10 of the November 2026 Customs Brokers Licensure Examination (CuBLE), according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Leading the roster of UC topnotchers is Al-Yasser Dimaronsing Mangontawar (UC), who tied for sixth place with a 94.25 percent rating, followed by Crys Aldrin Cañales Aton (UCLM) in seventh place with 94 percent. Rounding out the top 10 are Jenny Cyril Pantua Balabat (UC) and Lee Ryan Colonia Doña (UC) in eighth place with 93.75 percent; Rizalie Pomasin Dela Cruz (UC) and Richard Saut Siclot (UCLM) in ninth place with 93.50 percent; and Patricia Rain Fedillaga (UC), Chynna Faye Cueno Martinez (UCLM), and Cayren Sonit (UCLM) in 10th place with 93.25 percent.

The licensure examinations were administered on Nov. 17 and 18.

Focus and integrity

UC founder and chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go personally congratulated the nine topnotchers during a courtesy call on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, urging aspiring board passers across all disciplines to stay focused on earning their professional credentials.

“Across all fields, I always tell them: you come to school to study, so don’t waste your mother’s money,” Go said during an interview with SunStar Cebu. “The most important goal is earning that title—having ‘Attorney’ or ‘Engineer’ before your name, or ‘M.D.’ or ‘CPA’ after it. That is what you are here for.”

Go noted that the university supports its students through targeted academic programs, including free Saturday review classes for fourth-year students. “Once you earn those credentials, your path to success in life is more or less assured,” he added.

Looking a decade ahead, Go expressed hope that the new customs brokers will serve the country with integrity regardless of the career paths they choose to pursue.

“I have always had faith in our countrymen that they will work for the country,” Go said. “We need that very badly, especially now amid widespread corruption. As Jose Rizal said, they are the hope of the fatherland.”

Overcoming exam hurdles

For the topnotchers, reaching the top 10 meant overcoming mental fatigue, last-minute rule changes, and difficult test items.

Mangontawar recalled struggling with drowsiness during the practical computation portion and having to adjust quickly to a last-minute directive requiring scientific calculators instead of the basic ones they had used during their preparation.

Fedillaga said she nearly lost hope after blanking out on the first day of the exams and leaving more than 15 items unanswered during her initial pass through the Customs Law examination.

“I thought there was no way I would top the exam or even pass. Still, I trusted in God and relied on the test-taking strategies we learned at our review center—like spotting clues and specific wording to eliminate wrong choices. Thankfully, the results turned out well,” she said.

Aton, who was in his bedroom when the results came out Monday evening before rushing out to tell his mother, credited the guidance of UC faculty and their review centers for helping them prepare for the examination.

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz said the university’s culture of excellence naturally rubbed off on the students, reminding future examinees that topping the board is not limited to Latin honor graduates.

“As one of our greatest professors in customs administration, Atty. Andaya, always reminds us: ‘Everyone has the potential to be a topnotcher.’ It isn’t reserved only for the naturally gifted or the cum laudes—everyone has that potential, so it is vital to believe that you can achieve it too,” Dela Cruz said. / BKA