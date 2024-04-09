UC Banilad campus holds CBA Days on March 13-15

THE University of Cebu (UC) Banilad - College of Business and Accountancy (CBA) held its annual CBA Days on March 13-15, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc Activity Center in Cebu City.

The venue was filled with the faculty, students and staff in their signature college day shirts for a three-day fun and exciting celebration.

Activities for students were organized by members of the Council of Business Executives’ sub-organizations—Junior People Management Association of the Philippines, Junior Marketing Executives Association of the Philippines, Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants, Junior Operations Management Executives.

Guests of honor

On the first day, CBA Days were graced by distinguished guests. They were Joseph Jay Adolfo, an accomplished alumnus of the UC Banilad; Cebu City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, a UC Webmasters stalwart who became a multi-champion professional basketball player; and online sensations Patweck and Abby.

The most-awaited highlight of every CBA Days, the Mr. and Ms. Ambassador and Ambassadress, happened on March 15.

The coronation of the new ambassador and ambassadress culminated the event.

The three-day event was supported by UC Banilad’s CBA dean Christopher Biore. Sponsors included Drip and Draft, Qualitee, Bob Lim Photography, ABeautiful, VY Closet, Viet Ca Phe, Don Camachos, Cafe Barrio House, Soulmatekicks and Mabini Skyview Resort.