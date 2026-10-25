UC Banilad sends 3 faculty members to Bulgaria for teaching exchange

THE University of Cebu (UC) Banilad will send three faculty members, including a college dean, to Bulgaria for a five-day teaching and cultural immersion at Varna University of Management.

Dean Christopher Biore and faculty member Perly Inot of the College of Business and Accountancy will be joined by Maria Isabel Guillen of the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management, the school said in a press release.

The three paid a courtesy call on UC chairman Augusto Go on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Go encouraged them to make the most of the experience and bring pride to the university.

Staff mobility

The trip falls under the Erasmus+ Staff Mobility for Teaching program. During their stay, the delegates will share their expertise in business, hospitality and tourism.

The visit will also give them teaching experience in another country and exposure to Bulgarian culture.

The exchange is part of UC-Banilad’s effort to expand partnerships with universities abroad and give students and teachers chances to learn outside the Philippines.

Dean Ofelia Maña, vice chancellor for business development and innovation, leads UC Banilad’s internationalization initiatives. These include Erasmus+ student mobility, funded by the European Union, as well as international credit mobility and credit transfer programs. / SUNSTAR CEBU