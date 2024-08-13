UC Banilad suspends classes due to bomb scare

THE University of Cebu Banilad campus suspended their classes on Tuesday morning, August 13, after receiving a bomb threat.

A person claiming to be Shaleej Alejandra posted on Facebook to detonate a bomb and shoot the students.

The bomb threat prompted the management to shut down the school for inspection.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Antonietto Cañete and his men quickly arrived and had the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit inspect the entire building.

However, they were unable to find any explosives.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, said the university located in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, has been declared bomb-free after a thorough inspection.

"Sa pagkakaron ongoing pa ang investigation ato pang gi identify kinsa ning nag post kay naa man tay nakita sa Facebook. Among nabasa ang post ato pang gi coordinate ang atoang Anti-Cybercrime Unit para mahibaw-an nato kinsa ning nag post," Caacoy said.

(Currently, an investigation is ongoing to identify the origin of the Facebook post. We coordinated with the Anti-Cybercrime Unit after reading the post to determine who was behind it).

The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG 7) have already started their investigation into the incident.

Alejandra stated that the post was meant to garner attention because, ever since she was a child, nobody cared about her.

She claimed that she was bullied as a child by those around her and that not even her family would listen to her.

"To cut the story short, something terrible happened to me. I knew it was going to happen, I saw it coming. So, before it did, I tried to clear out myself in advance in the thought of warning and informing everybody that was close to me about the situation I was in. I knew I was going to be blamed either way, but I had a little hope in me. That little hope told me someone was going to listen to me that day and give me trust. Instead, I got the complete opposite of what I have concluded. Everybody started blaming me, every finger was pointed at me. Every worst thing possible you could ever imagine to say to a person was being said towards me. And now I am facing the consequences of a problem that I did not and never did have the intention to cause," Alejandra said in her post.

UC President Candice Gotianuy revealed that this is not the first time they have received a threat, but this time they were taking it seriously because the person seemed to have a problem.

“This is different because I have seen it as a cry for help. Whoever you are, please come to us if you need help. We sympathize with you and wish that your family and friends could have listened to you, could have made you special, but not in this way,” Gotianuy said. (AYB, TPT)