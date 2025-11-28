UC beats USC again

THE league-leading University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters fashioned out another masterful win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 69-56, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

The Webmasters’ 13-point victory—similar to their 55-42 win over the same team on Sept. 20—further solidified their push for the top spot in the eight-team tournament, improving their record to 10-2.

Ray Charles Libatog fired 15 points on top of five rebounds, while Ricofer Sordilla added 10 points and four boards for the Webmasters.

Except for the first few minutes of the game when the Warriors briefly led, 3-2, the Webmasters controlled the rest of the game.

The Webmasters posted their biggest lead at 18 points, 47-29, after a jumper by Maverick Angelo Eligoyo with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

Although the Warriors managed to give UC some trouble as the game progressed, they couldn’t sustain

their momentum.

Mark John Ecal joined Libatog in dominating the shaded area, while Sordilla, Joseph Arth Nalos, and Arnold Miñoza provided support from the perimeter.

USC trimmed the deficit to seven, 53-46, after a three-pointer by James Paolo Gica early in the fourth quarter, but UC refused to relinquish control, widening the gap and keeping the Warriors at bay until the final buzzer.

Kyle Maglinte and Gica led the Warriors with 11 points apiece, while Jose Marie Tumabang also scored in double figures with 10.

Despite the loss, USC’s chances of advancing to the next round will be determined on Sunday when they face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R)

Jaguars in what could turn out to be a knockout match.

The Jaguars currently occupy fourth place with a 6-4 record and still have four games left in the elimination round, including their matchup with the Warriors.

A win against USC would virtually secure the Jaguars the final slot in the Final Four.

In the high school division, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons, as expected, dominated the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 69-34.

With the win, CEC now shares the top spot with the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, both holding 7-2 records.

Although CEC, UCLM, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats are already assured of Final Four berths, they are now fighting for the top two slots, which will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals. / JBM