UC beats UV, but misses semis race; CEC takes Final 4 berth

THE University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 74-65, in their final assignment of the elimination round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) secondary basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

But despite the victory, which created a triple tie among UC, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons with identical 7-3 cards, the Baby Webmasters still fell short of advancing to the next round after finishing with the lowest quotient in the league’s multiple-tie breaking system.

Based on the computation, UC, which beat CEC by eight points (66-58) but lost to CIT-U by 12 (67-79), ended with a quotient score of 0.97.

CEC, which defeated CIT-U by six points (58-52) but lost to UC by eight (58-66), tallied a total of 0.98.

Among the three, CIT-U secured the highest quotient of 1.04 after the computation. Although it lost to CEC, 52-58, it bounced back with a 79-67 win over UC.

With this development, the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and the CEC Dragons will join early qualifiers University of Cebu–Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) and defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in the semifinals.

As of this writing, UCLM sits atop the semifinals bracket, while Ateneo occupies second place.

CIT-U and CEC will assume the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

The elimination round formally ends on Friday, December 5, with UCLM facing the struggling Don Bosco Technology Center Greywolves. Games will be played at the USC Gym due to the unavailability of the Cebu Coliseum.

A win by UCLM will not affect the Top Four rankings, but a loss will definitely alter the standings.

The semifinals will take center stage on Saturday, December 6, at the Cebu Coliseum. (JBM)