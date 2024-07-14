UC boosts tech education with 4NexGen partnership

The University of Cebu (UC) signed a memorandum of agreement with 4NexGen, the tech company behind XODE blockchain, to boost industry-academe linkage amid the presence of new technologies such as blockchain and Web3.

XODE is the country’s first homegrown blockchain.

“There has always been a gap between the academe and the real-world industries. The academe has been criticized for not being relevant, not in tune with the times, and not teaching our students the skill sets that are in demand today. This partnership with 4NexGen bridges this gap,” said dean Ofelia Maña, UC’s vice chancellor for Business Development and Innovation.

“And we are particularly excited about partnering with 4NexGen. Our faculty and our students look forward to learning about blockchain technology and Web3 from the blockchain pioneers in the country,” Maña added.

The MOA signing held at UC Banilad Campus was inked by Maña, Harold Glenn Minerva, 4NexGen chief executive officer, Gene Son, XODE founder, Gahum Garcia, XODE co-founder and Caesar Ditan, 4NexGen chief marketing officer.

“In the coming-out party of XODE Blockchain last June 19, 2024, at Nustar, our XODE co-founder Gahum Vincent Garcia shared our vision for a competitive Cebu, leveraging new advances in technology like blockchain and Web3. We will share this with UC, starting with in-service training with your faculty, regular workshops with students, and bi-annual hackathons that bring out the talents and the genius of the UC community,” said Minerva.

“We are committing not just attractive cash prizes to the regular hackathons, but also funding. Funding for the commercially viable projects your faculty and student teams come up with,” Minerva added.

The MOA signing was also witnessed by Moma Ortega, dean, UC-PT Campus Academic director, Dr. Janette Tanquis, CCS - dean of UCLM Campus, Neil Basabe, CCS-dean of UC Main Campus, Eric Ortega, officer-in-charge chairperson of UC-Banilad Campus, Carlo Petalver, CCS-Program chairperson of UC-PT Campus, and Glende Brazil, CCS Program chairperson of UCLM Campus. / CAESAR DITAN