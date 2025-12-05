UC boys win, but out

THE University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 74-65, in their final elimination-round assignment in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) secondary basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Despite the victory, which created a triple tie among UC, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons with identical 7-3 cards, the Baby Webmasters still failed to advance to the next round after finishing with the lowest quotient in the league’s multiple-tie breaking system.

Based on the computation, UC, which beat CEC by eight points (66-58) but lost to CIT-U by 12 (67-79), ended with a quotient score of 0.97.

CEC, which defeated CIT-U by six points (58-52) but lost to UC by eight (58-66), tallied a quotient of 0.98.

Among the three, CIT-U secured the highest quotient at 1.04. Although it lost to CEC, 52-58, it bounced back with a 79-67 win over UC.

With this development, the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and the CEC Dragons will join early qualifier University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) and defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in the semifinals.

As of this writing, UCLM sits atop the semifinals bracket, while Ateneo occupies second place. CIT-U and CEC will assume the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Meanwhile, UCLM was playing against the struggling Don Bosco Technology Center Greywolves as of presstime at the close of the elimination round yesterday, Friday, Dec. 5.

A win by UCLM will not affect the top four rankings, but a loss will definitely alter the standings.

The semifinal round is scheduled to tip off at the Cebu Coliseum today, Saturday, but the Cesafi postponed the games to Sunday, Dec. 7, due to tropical depression Wilma. / JBM