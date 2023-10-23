UC, CIT-U book Valorant semis slots

The playoffs during the third week of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Valorant division held at TNC Cebu on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, was filled with action.

At the end of the day, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats will move on to the semifinals of the tournament.

UC faced many obstacles during its upper-bracket match against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante as the team was down by 2-8 in the first game. As the game progressed, the Webmasters gained much confidence and momentum as they completed their comeback, grabbing the win in their first series game, 13-11. In this game, UC’s driving force for their rally was their trust in themselves and their teammates, as they believed they were taking the upper hand on the attacking side.

The second game for their match-up against the Adelante was eventful as they experienced a back-and-forth clash. The Webmasters kept their composure and secured their ticket to the semis, with Cliff Bryan “bryantam” Bencolita leading the team with 21 kills and four assists. Their in-game leader, Jhanel “shinobi2k” Arrachado, backed their close-out game with an ace.

On the other hand, the match-up pitting CIT-U against the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, brought thrill to the viewers as they battled it out in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals. It was a neck-to-neck battle in the first game as the Webmasters up the ante and tried to up the ante, but it was not enough as the Wildcats gained momentum and took home the win, 13-11.

During that match, players from both teams showed off as UCLM’s Kent Jyls “Zeinz” Noel bagged an impressive ace in the first half. Meanwhile, Nur-Ali “Morgiana” Lumano performed exceptionally, gathering 36 kills and ten assists. He also set a season record for Average Combat Score (ACS) with 467.

The second game was still the same for both teams as they experienced a constant tie in every other round. Still, the Wildcats dominated the last four rounds as they swept the UCLM Webmasters and sent them down to the lower bracket, with Lumano taking the charge, racking up 23 kills and five assists.

Meanwhile, USJ-R and UCLM emerged victorious in the lower bracket to stay alive in the playoffs.

After losing 2-0 against the UC Webmasters in the upper bracket match, USJ-R defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 2-0, to proceed to the next round in the lower bracket. John Michael “Kel” Canoy was awarded with the MVP of the series, averaging 24 kills and 8 assists.

UCLM’s playoffs journey continues after winning via default against the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma Cobras); SWU-Phinma was disqualified after not showing up to the game.

The Valorant playoffs continue on Sunday, Oct. 29.