UC continues win streak in Cesafi

LOOSE BALL BATTLE. University of Cebu and University of San Jose-Recoletos players try to secure the loose ball during their game on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, 2023.
THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters kept its hold of the top spot in the standings of the Cesafi collegiate basketball tournament after they crushed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 73-59, on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC now owns an 8-0 record while USJ-R dropped to 5-2, good for third in the standings.

Despite not having head coach Kern Sesante in the second half after the normally mild-mannered tactician got ejected for incurring two technical fouls for excessive complaining, the Webmasters kept their composure and followed the lead of the team’s cadre of assistant coaches led by longtime assistant Calib Gawangon, Jerry Abuyabor and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

Fueled by the ejection of Sesante, UC uncorked a massive 31-10 run in the third to bring a 53-44 lead to the fourth canto — a lead that they kept until the final buzzer.

John Linares led UC with 16 points, highlighted by four triples. He also had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Joseph Arth Nalos tallied 10 markers.

In the high school tournament, the UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) booked their seventh win in a row as they beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 87-80.

Geo Ray Lumagod had 29 points, nine rebounds, an assist and three steals for UCLM, which owns the best record in the high school division at 7-0. USPF fell to 1-7.

