UC downs UV, takes Game 1 of Cesafi college basketball finals

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters pulled off all the stops late in the game to upend the reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 66-63, in Game One of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 collegiate basketball finals on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, 2023 at the raucous Cebu Coliseum.

The win put UC within a win away from capturing its first Cesafi collegiate title since 2012. The team will try to make the most out of the opportunity in Game Two on Thursday, Dec. 14.

UC’s veterans came through when the Webmasters needed them most, as Jhiey Paraldo and Jasper Pacaña scored tough buckets to give their team a 64-60 lead.

With UC nursing a slim 62-60 lead, Paraldo drove to the rack and converted a dipsy-doo layup to put them up by four, 64-60, time down to 57.1 seconds.

UV responded with a long three-pointer from Albert Sacayan to trim the deficit to one, 63-64, with just 37.5 ticks remaining in the game.

Crafty guard Jasper Pacayan then made the game’s biggest play, as he slipped inside to rebound a miss and put it back in to raise UC’s lead to three, 66-63, with 14.2 seconds left on the clock.

The Green Lancers had several chances to tie the game, but Sacayan missed his triple while Ivo Salarda’s three-point attempt got blocked by Luther Leonard to preserve the Webmasters’ victory.

Pacana finished with 13 points, while Leonard had 11 markers.

Salarda scored 22 points for UV. The athletic two-guard waxed hot from the outside as he sank six three-point shots.