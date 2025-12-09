UC faces Ateneo in Cesafi finals

CARRYING emotional support for their sister team, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 68–60, to secure the second finals berth in the Cesafi high school basketball tournament on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.

The win set up a best-of-three finals showdown with the defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles starting today, Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Ateneo earlier narrowly escaped the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 66–62, to claim the first finals seat.

UC last reached the finals in the 2018–19 season, when they won the championship against the UV Baby Lancers. This year’s run was unexpected, as UC finished fifth after the eliminations and was not projected to reach the

Top Four.

But after UC-Lapulapu/Mandaue (UCLM) was disqualified due to a complaint over a player joining another league while the Cesafi is ongoing — which is prohibited by tournament rules — UC Main was elevated into the semifinals.

As a gesture of solidarity, the Baby Webmasters wore UCLM warmers during pregame warm-ups.

“Nag-support lang gyud mi sa nahitabo nila. I-dedicate namo ning duwaa sa UCLM kay sila gyud ang deserving (We truly just supported what happened to them. We dedicate this game to UCLM because they are truly the deserving ones),” UC Main coach Regie Licanda said after the win.

UC started slow and trailed 15–22 after the first quarter, but caught fire in the second to take a 43–34 halftime lead — an advantage they

never relinquished.

Jape Mamza led UC with 17 points and four rebounds. Marty Louisse Sotto added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Xerex Russel Alejandro contributed 11 points, three steals, and three assists. CEC was led by Reyvene Arobo’s 15 points and nine rebounds.

In the other semifinal, Ateneo rallied from a 36–43 deficit entering the fourth quarter. A Benj Anthony Chua triple sparked a 9–2 Ateneo run, and key baskets by Henry Kristoffer Suico, Lian Kent Basa, and Iven Hoffer Cardinas pushed Ateneo ahead for good.

Basa and Cardinas each scored 18, while Chua had 12 and seven boards. CIT-U’s Keiff Russel Suarez led his team with 15 points, and Jero Deniel Rosellosa added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Ateneo now aims for a fifth straight Cesafi title. CIT-U and CEC will battle for third place on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., followed by Game 1 of the Ateneo–UC Main finals at the Cebu Coliseum.