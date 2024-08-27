UC grad tops mechanical engineers exam

A LONE Cebu graduate emerged as the top performer in the August 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday, August 27.

John Philip Minancillo, a graduate from the University of Cebu, ranked first with 90.60% rating.

PRC announced that of the 3,485, 1,144 passed the exam.

The Mechanical Engineering board exam took place on August 16 to 18 across testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio City, Cebu, and Davao.

Here is the list of the top 10 passers. (CLC)