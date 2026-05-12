UC lifters make golden harvest

BACOLOD CITY – Four weightlifters from the University of Cebu made impressive debuts in the National Prisaa Games Sunday night, May 10, 2026, sweeping their respective categories in the Youth division at the STI West Negros University Students’ Activity Center here.

Althea Bacaro topped the U15 girls’ 46kg category, lifting 60kg (snatch) and 80kg (clean and jerk) for a total of 140kg.

“I’m so happy, the goal is to win and I did it,” said the 14-year-old Bacaro, an incoming Grade 10 student.

Her elder sister, 17-year-old Albe May Ella, also triumphed in the 49kg category with a total lift of 142 (63-79).

Rhianne Cabalida tallied 181 (81-100) in the 69kg category, while Jean Mae Palagtiw ruled the 69+kg with a total of 194 (83-111).

“We are very proud of their achievements, they did their best to get the gold medals,” said Christopher Bureros, assistant to UC head coach Ramon Solis.

Central Visayas bagged nine more medals coming from Boholanos Dave Angelo Pacaldo (boys’ 63kg), Jamiella Amonsot (U18 girls’ 46kg) and Daisymae Zerna (Senior women’s 52kg).

Central Luzon also grabbed nine gold medals courtesy of Kateleen Diaz (girls’ 48kg), Calix Reysen Reyes (boys’ 46kg) and Angelito Padilla (boys’ 50kg).

Bicol Region got six gold medals from Brandon Flores (boys’ 58kg), Yuan Mondones (boys’ 54kg) and Alonna Jin Villegas (U18 girls’ 61kg).

Other winners were Cordillera Administrative Region’s Emilyn Ngan-oy (girls’ 44kg) and Western Mindanao’s Gladys Jean Espinosa (U15 girls’ 61kg). / PNA