UC Main routs UCLM

THE University of Cebu Main Campus (UC Main) Webmasters made a thunderous debut in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 collegiate basketball tournament, crushing sister team University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), 81-47, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC Main turned the game into a one-sided affair early, limiting UCLM to just three points in the opening quarter and eight in the second to take a commanding 43-21 halftime lead.

Under coach Kern Sesante, the Webmasters continued to pull away in the second half for the 34-point victory.

Luther Leonard and Maverick Eligoyo led UC Main with 13 points each. Leonard added nine rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors, while Eligoyo grabbed three boards.

Javier Palco paced UCLM with 12 points, while Revo Lao had eight points and 10 rebounds. UCLM fell to 0-2.

Meanwhile, the Benedicto College Cheetahs remained unbeaten after beating the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 81-72.

Serge Grabines posted a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Den Rick Orgong added 14 points and six rebounds. Kenneth Babalcon scored 11 points and Alcher John Pabalan had 10.

UP-Cebu led 25-22 after the first quarter, but Benedicto rallied to take a 47-40 halftime lead and held off the Fighting Maroons in the second half for its second straight win.

AJ Delos Reyes led UP-Cebu with 14 points, while Osias Andrew Padilla added 12.

In the high school division, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons defeated University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 67-54.

Cedric dela Rosa delivered another big game for CEC, finishing with 27 points and 16 rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors. Gillan Niño Llanos added 14 points.

Hans Vincent Concepcion led USPF with 11 points, while Michael Joseph Flondez and Kiz Lawrence Selim had 10 each.

Earlier, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs stunned favored Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 65-48, for their second win.

Jhun Miguel Telmo led USJ-R with 19 points and four rebounds and was named Best Player of the Game. Geoffe Vhon Partosa paced CIT-U with 16 points. / JBM