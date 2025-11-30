UC nets top semis berth

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters slipped past the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs with a 58–56 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

The win secured the Webmasters the No. 1 spot in the team standings with an 11–2 record and earned them a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 4 team in the semifinals.

Benedicto College, meanwhile, dropped to 8–3 and settled for the third slot behind defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (10–2).

In their bid to claim the second seat in the Top Four, the Cheetahs must win their remaining three games in the eliminations, including a rematch with UV, the team they defeated in the

first round.

A three-point shot by Ricofer Sordilla in the final three minutes broke the eighth and last deadlock of the match, giving the Webmasters a 55–52 lead.

UC extended the advantage to 58–54 with 1:44 remaining after a basket by Charles Libatog scored, seemingly putting the Webmasters on the brink of victory.

However, Benedicto College fought back as Jhon Loufred Diamante buried a jumper with 1:06 left, cutting the lead to 56–58.

Benedicto College had a chance to send the game into overtime when Albert Joshua Tolipas stole the ball from Sordilla at midcourt in the final second and quickly went for a game-tying layup, but the shot did not count as time had already expired before it

was made.

Once again, Sordilla led UC with 24 points, while Libatog and John Cark Angelio added eight points each.

For Benedicto College, Tolipas contributed 18 points, while Den Rick Orgong

added 14.

Cesafi Football

In the boys’ secondary football, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) nipped Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 1-0, with Luis Vincent Fernandez scoring the lone goal in the 30th minute of the game at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) defeated San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 4-1, in the other game.

John James Santos scored the first two goals for SHS-AdC in the fifth and 30th minutes, while Antonio Benito Canton tallied his own brace in the 48th and 59th minutes. Voughn Hendrik Sundo made the only goal for DBTC in the 80th minute. / JBM WITH RBR