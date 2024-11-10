UC outolast UP in 2 overtimes

LEAGUE-LEADERS University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters narrowly avoided another upset this season in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament by edging the courageous University of the Philippines (UP) - Cebu Fighting Maroons, 85-81, in double overtime Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What was expected to be a lopsided game turned into a nail-biter as the cellar-dwelling Fighting Maroons displayed their best performance against the unbeaten Webmasters from start to finish.

Down by one, 63-62, near the end of the fourth quarter, AJ delos Reyes fired a three-pointer off JZ Dizon’s pass that put the Fighting Maroons on top by two with only 37 seconds left.

Rey Charles Libatog, however, answered it by putting back Luther Leonard’s miss to tie the count at 65-all.

The Fighting Maroons could have wrapped up the game in their last ball possession in regulation period, but Matt Flores stumbled in front of the Webmasters’ sticky defense inside the paint and was called for a traveling violation with 14 seconds remaining.

In the return play, UC also had the chance to win, but Fil-Am guard Jepherson Nonol missed his hurried jumper as time expired, sending the match into overtime.

For a while, it was a see-saw battle in the first five minutes of extension as both teams took turns scoring at the basket.

Tied at 70-all, the Fighting Maroons had another opportunity but Dizon muffed a jumper in the last seven seconds, and for the second time, the contest went to another extra period.

As action resumed in the second overtime, the Webmasters slowly regained their winning form as the triumvirate of Nonol, Libatog, and Leonard sparked a 6-0 run that opened the door for their sixth straight win.

So exciting the game was, as the lead changed 24 times and 17 deadlocks were forged.

Stats also showed that UC dominated in points from turnovers, 15-9, and made a big difference in second-chance points, 24-9.

Libatog and Nonol topscored for UC with 17 points apiece, Jasper Pacana had 14, highlighted by four treys, while Leonard added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For the losing side, Flores topscored with 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Dizon had 18 notches. Kent Joshua Cabanlit also finished in double figures with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Fighting Maroons sank deeper with a 1-5 card.

In the high school category, defending champion Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles improved their record to 7-1 by frustrating the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 71-67.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers demolished University of Southern Philippines, 103-70, in the other high school match.

The victory was Baby Lancers’ second straight scoring over 100 points in a game. They are now toting a 7-2 card at third in the standings.

The USC Baby Warriors routed the Don Bosco Greywolves, 70-51, in a no-bearing contest. / JBM