UC routs Cobras, nabs solo lead

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters grabbed the solo lead in the standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament after they manhandled the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras, 73-57, on Sunday evening, Oct. 29, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win pushed UC’s win-loss record to 6-0, giving them a slight edge over the reigning champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers, which owns a 5-0 card.

Leader

John Dajab led the way for UC, scoring 17 points, while JC Angelio added 12. Luther Leonard and John Linares also helped the Webmasters rout the Cobras, putting up 10 points each.

The loss dropped SWU to 1-5.

Meanwhile, the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons entered the win column after beating the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 66-60.

The Blue Dragons and the Maroons now own similar 1-6 records.

High school division

In the high school competition, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers clobbered the Don Bosco Greywolves by an astounding 93 points, 133-40.

The Trailblazers, though, still fell way short of the league’s record for largest margin of victory.

The feat belongs to the UV Baby Lancers, which crushed the Cebu Eastern College Dragons by a whopping 155 points, 178-23, in 2009.

In the other high school division game, the UC Baby Webmasters dominated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens,

82-35.