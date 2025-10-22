UC snatches 2 titles in Inter-Alumni caging

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters bagged not just one but two championship titles in the recently concluded Cebu Inter-Alumni Invitational Athletic Association at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

The Webmasters asserted their dominance in Divisions B and C, defeating both host Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) teams in their respective knockout championship matches.

In Division B, UC, led by Jonathan Canceran, outlasted SHS-AdC, 82-77.

Canceran recorded 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He received solid support from teammates Frank Cipriano and Rommel Lucerno, who each finished with 11 points, while Earl Montilla added 10.

SHS-AdC started strong, jumping to an early 16-9 lead in the first quarter, but UC cut the deficit to 42-41 at halftime and took control of the second half, erecting a 63-54 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

From thereon, UC never looked back and maintained control until the final buzzer.

Mikey Cabahug led SHS-AdC with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Elddie Cabahug and Jasper Diaz added 19 and 18 points, respectively.

In Division C, UC also prevailed over SHS-AdC’s younger squad, 87-82. Luigi Gabisan led the charge with 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Froilan Mangubat chipped in 21 points, while Miguel Gastador and Justine Dacalos added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Eroll Pastor paced SHS-AdC with 25 points, while Benedict Andre Chua and RJ Dacalos tallied 17 points each.

In Division A, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves claimed the championship by overpowering the UC Webmasters.

Former Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros led the Greywolves to victory with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

His teammates Steve Nacua, Ian Brigoli, and Gamaliel Bas also contributed nine points apiece.

For UC, Cesar Tabar scored 15 points, Alex Cainglet had 12, and Kristian Ocañada chipped in 10.

In the battles for third place, SHS-AdC defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons 73-68 in Division A, while DBTC edged the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors 96-91 in Division B. / JBM