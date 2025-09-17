UC stages rally to beat CIT-U

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters carved out a hard-fought 74-63 victory over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the 25th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Trailing 50-54 early in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by CIT-U’s Jerian Marc Abello, the Webmasters — led by assistant coach Calib Gawangon as head coach Kern Sesante is still out of the country — ignited a stunning 18-0 rally to erect a 68-54 lead with 1:50 left.

Ricofer Sordilla and Danie Lapiz fueled the surge with clutch three-pointers, with Luther Leonard and veteran point guard Neon Chavez also stepping up during the decisive stretch that virtually secured the win.

“Credit to CIT-U, they played well today. But in the fourth quarter, our players’ maturity and their ability to adapt Atty. Kern (Sesante)’s system paid off. We executed our offense perfectly in the final two minutes,”

said Gawangon.

The first three quarters were tightly contested, featuring nine blocks and nine lead changes.

Sordilla led UC with 17 points, including three three-pointers, while Lapiz added 11 with also three shots from beyond the arc. Charles Libatog chipped in 10 points and three rebounds.

For CIT-U, Serafin Duarte poured in 21 points, followed by Abello with 12 and Keirth Khodie Piodo (son of former PBA player Marlon Piodo) with 11.

UV Jrs crush BC

In the high school division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers showcased complete dominance in dismantling the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76-48.

Benedicto stayed close until the second quarter (29-30) but eventually crumbled under UV’s relentless attack.

A barrage of three-pointers from Llyco Ventura, Deron Abapo, Alfrancis Salarda, and Bren Bernaldo stretched UV’s lead to 30 points (76-46) late in the game.

AJ Ejurango fired 13 points, while Ventura chipped in 11 markers for the Baby Lancers.

The Baby Cheetahs had Lance Villarin topscoring with 12 points. / JBM