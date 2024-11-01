UC still unbeaten

IN ONE of the classic battles of the season, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters escaped with a pulsating 57-55 win over defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, Thursday night, October 31, 2024.

With the victory, the Webmasters remain unbeaten in five games, securing the solo lead in the team standings while handing the Green Lancers their first loss in six assignments.

Luther Gabriel Leonard, a native of Medellin, Cebu, was pivotal in UC’s win, registering 16 points -- most of them during the crucial stretch -- and pulling down eight rebounds. He was eventually named best player of the game.

It was a see-saw contest from start to finish with neither teams managing to lead by more than eight points.

A dash of controversy arose in the last 1:17 seconds with UC on top by one, 54-53, when Leonard took a hurried three-pointer to beat the shot clock.

The ball fell short and landed on the hands of Steven Ursal, who quickly took the shot as the buzzer sounded.

UV headcoach Gary Cortes and his camp quickly protested the shot, but their appeal just fell on deaf ears as the referees and table officials upheld their decision.

The scenario prompted netizens to call on Cesafi officials to use an instant replay system (IRS) that would resolve contested referee calls as the competition intensifies.

Some are also complaining about the drum and bugle corps making too much noise inside the coliseum.

“Noise should be made only after converted shots. Otherwise, it is disturbing everyone here, including table officials, coaches, and players,” said one of those expressing frustration over the unpleasant sound.

In another thriller, the University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars edged the UC Baby Webmasters, 49-48, in the high school division.

The Baby Jaguars were up by nine, 47-38, with some five minutes left in the ballgame, but Jake Lordwin Yong and Gabriel Lapu-os sparked a last-ditch rally for the Baby Webmasters to close the gap, 49-48, 1:03 remaining.

UC then committed two passing errors and missed a couple of shots as time ran out, giving USJ-R its seventh win in eight matches and the lead in the high school standings.

The Baby Webmasters dropped to 6-2 in the company of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at third. /JBM