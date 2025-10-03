UC students launch web app to aid Cebu quake victims

A GROUP of students from the University of Cebu has developed a web-based application that connects earthquake victims with donors, responders, and local government units (LGUs) providing relief.

The developers — Clint Alonzo, Vince Datanagan, and Ralph Adriane Dilao — said the initiative was their way of contributing to the ongoing response efforts following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.

The app, accessible at https://cebu-calamity-response.vercel.app, allows affected residents to pin their exact location and describe their needs—such as food, water, medicine, or shelter.

Donors, LGUs, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and volunteers can then view these requests in real time on the map and respond directly.

“This isn’t just an app — it’s bayanihan made digital. Every pin represents a family. Every pin represents a life,” Alonzo said in his Facebook post. (JJL)