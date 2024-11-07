UC students take a break for mental health seminar

FROM back-to-back school works and events, the Office Administration students from University of Cebu Main took a short pause and gathered for a mental health seminar held at the UC Main DVD Room on Oct. 28, 2024.

The seminar entitled, “Let’s Talk About: Mental Health,” aims to support individuals in their journey towards recovery and personal growth.

Geronimo Lopina, a Guidance Associate at UC Main campus, served as the seminar’s resource person.

Lopina’s session addressed self-doubt, burnout, and the importance of mental well-being, encouraging students to view mental health as essential for personal and academic resilience.

The seminar delved into the nature, significance, and impact of mental health, emphasizing ways to end the stigma and highlighting factors that affect mental health well-being.

He also shared strategies for prioritizing mental health, underscoring the benefits it brings to individuals.

“Emotions should be felt,” he said, stressing the importance of expressing emotions and seeking support.

He also encouraged students to visit the Guidance Office, which remains open to those needing someone to talk to.