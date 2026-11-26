THE University of Cebu (UC) will award at least P60,000 in cash incentives to each of its 18 topnotchers in the 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET), with higher-ranking examinees potentially receiving additional rewards.

UC President Atty. Augusto “Gus” W. Go described the achievement as phenomenal, saying the number of topnotchers exceeded his expectations.

“I did not expect that we would produce 18 topnotchers. This is something phenomenal. Usually, we only have one, two, three, or four, but this time, we have 18,” Go said in an interview at the UC main campus on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Go attributed the university’s performance to its continued investment in academic support, including free Saturday review classes for teacher education students. (ABC)