UC Webmasters clinch back-to-back Cesafi men’s volleyball crowns

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters displayed nerves of steel to secure a back-to-back championship in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament after edging the gallant University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in a grueling five-set thriller on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the USPF Gym along Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City.

The defending champions prevailed in a dramatic finale, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 22-20, surviving a fierce challenge from the Panthers in front of a packed and partisan home crowd.

UC appeared poised for a quick finish after taking the opening two sets behind sharp serving and steady floor defense. However, USPF refused to yield, regrouping in the third set before dictating the tempo in the fourth to force a deciding fifth.

The final set turned into a tense, point-for-point battle marked by long rallies and clutch plays on both sides. With the score tied late, the Webmasters leaned on their championship composure, executing key attacks and timely defensive stops to finally close out the match and deny the Panthers a breakthrough on their home court.

The victory allowed UC to successfully defend its title and reaffirm its dominance in Cesafi men’s volleyball.

Despite the loss, USPF earned plaudits for its valiant stand, pushing the champions to the limit in one of the most memorable championship matches of the season. (JBM)