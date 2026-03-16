UC Webmasters win Araw ng Dabaw basketball title

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters won the championship of the Araw ng Dabaw Invitational basketball tournament after beating San Pedro College (SPC), 76-59, on Sunday night, March 15, 2026.

The title game was played at the Davao City Recreation Center.

UC guard Ricofer Sordilla led the Webmasters with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Because of his strong performance, he was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Luther Leonard also helped UC with 17 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The Webmasters were actually behind at halftime, 36-34. But they came back strong in the third quarter, outscoring SPC 20-10 to take a 54-46 lead going into the final quarter.

UC continued its strong play in the fourth period. The Webmasters built a 59-47 lead early in the quarter. SPC tried to fight back after Carlo Salgarino made an exciting slam dunk to cut the score to 59-51.

However, UC quickly answered. Leonard and Neon Chavez combined for nine points in a big 16-2 run that pushed the Webmasters to their biggest lead of the game, 75-53, with three minutes left.

Many SPC fans started leaving the arena as UC pulled away.

Chavez finished with nine points, including two three-point shots.

Overall, UC dominated the second half, 42-23, to secure a 17-point victory and win its first championship of the year.

For SPC, John Rodulfa scored 20 points, while Keith Marquez and Jimz Lulab added 10 points each. But their efforts were not enough to stop the Webmasters from winning the title. / PR