UCFI supports effort to address malnutrition

UNIVERSAL Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), the foundation under Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc., which owns and operates NUSTAR Resort Cebu, has partnered with Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), to address the nutritional needs of malnourished students in three public elementary schools in Mandaue City.

UCFI donated P2 million to SHS-AdC on Sept. 22, 2023 to carry out the Blue Plate Project, a feeding program initiated by the private institution in 2015 with Cubacub Elementary School as pilot beneficiary. SHS-AdC later expanded the feeding program to the public elementary schools of Cubacub, Casili, and Pagsabungan.

UCFI actively supports endeavors geared towards the restoration of cultural heritage and support programs on education, environment,

and health.

“We value the communities we are part of and we drive opportunities that promote inclusion and betterment, be it through education or medical projects. The partnership with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu is one of the many projects we are looking to establish here in Cebu and around the Philippines,” UCFI director Katrina Mae de Jesus said.

Cubacub, Casili, and Pagsabungan elementary schools were the recipients of the donation of UCFI.

The sum covered the cost of the daily feeding of the children, the construction of kitchens in the schools, and the provision of kitchen items and utensils. The kitchens were manned by parent-volunteers who had been trained on proper hygiene and food preparation and handling.

UCFI attended the blessing of the newly constructed kitchens, as well as the culmination program of the Blue Plate Project on May 17, 2024.

Preschool and grade school pupils classified as wasted (low weight for height) and severely wasted (severe acute malnutrition) had access to nutritional food every school day for at least 120 days. Studies have shown that malnutrition hurts the health, school attendance, and academic performance

of students.

The Blue Plate Project aims to set up a supportive learning environment that fosters the holistic development of the children of the beneficiary schools.

Aside from the Blue Plate Project, UCFI partnered with the Emmanuel and Jinkee’s Pacquiao Heart Foundation for the Feed The Poor Project in General Santos City in December 2023. It also helped renovate health and educational facilities in the Municipality of Opol, Misamis Oriental and in General Santos City in 2023 and 2024. Also in 2023, UCFI also made a donation to support artistic and cultural endeavors of the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod in Cebu City, Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Foundation Inc., and the Asian Cultural Council of Philippines Foundation Inc.

In May this year, UCFI also donated to the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Foundation Inc. to restore and preserve heritage buildings, monuments, and sites in Cebu City. To date, UCFI has donated more than P10 million to various causes around the country. / PR