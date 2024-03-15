UCLM dominates MLBB campus clash

THE University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Aduana ruled the first Cebu Esports Arena (CEA) Campus Clash Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s Activity Center in Cebu City.

The squad of Mark Guzman, Joshua Sienes, Skepper Lie Bacarro, Gervan Vince Bentulan, Godwin Didal, and Jynel Tecson defeated Crimson METC of UC-METC in round one of the eliminations and bested the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP-C) Maroon Esports in the second round, 2-0, in just 22 minutes.

UCLM faced the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Danao campus in the semifinals in another best-of-three series in the semis and lost Game 1, 14-6. UCLM bounced back in Game 2, 20-9, and the two were neck-and-neck in Game 3 before UCLM pulled ahead to book a finals seat against rival University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos.

The last time the two met was during the finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 1, which UCLM took, 3-2.

On March 10, the finals seemed headed to another classic series as both teams displayed impressive performances in a back-and-forth series. Jejomar Tormis led USC in their Game 1, with two kills and 17 assists with his signature hero, Minotaur.

In Game 2, Godwin Didal utilized his Martis to perfection, tallying 17 kills before USC surged ahead in Game 3.

However, UCLM fought back in Game 4 before taking Game 5, 21-11, to win the title and the P20,000 top prize.

Didal, who was part of UCLM’s championship roster during the first season of CEL, said he was thrilled to have played and beaten USC anew in a thrilling finals series. (MARLON ADO / Cesafi writer)