UCLM officially out of the semis race

IT'S final.

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) board has sustained the decision to forfeit all wins of the University of Cebu (UC) Lapulapu/Mandaue Baby Webmasters in the high school division basketball event, where their controversial point guard Noe Lingosten played.

Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. said that during their emergency Zoom meeting Sunday, December 7, 2025, the board supported his decision to forfeit UCLM after it was found that Lingosten violated the rules by playing in another league while the Cesafi tournament was still ongoing.

Under the rules, a player or team that commits such an infraction will face sanctions. One of these is the forfeiture of all wins in which the player participated.

"There's a rule for that. So the board sustained the decision," Tiukinhoy said.

With this, UCLM has officially lost its chance to advance to the semifinals.

At the same time, the decision has changed the composition of the Top Four rankings.

Defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (9-1) are at No. 1, while the UC Main Baby Webmasters (8-2), who benefited from UCLM's removal, have claimed the No. 2 spot.

Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (7-3) took the third spot, while Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats are in fourth.

In the semifinals scheduled for Monday, December 8, Ateneo will face CIT-U at 12:30 p.m., while UC Main will take on CEC at 2 p.m.

Being the top two teams, Ateneo and UC Main hold the twice-to-beat advantage. (JBM)